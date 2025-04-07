This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans of Demon Slayer still have to wait some months until they can finally go to theaters to check out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle in theaters. However, Crunchyroll decided to make the wait a little easier by dropping five super-sized episodes into the catalog that recap the story of Tanjiro's (Natsuki Hanae in the original Japanese and by Zach Aguilar in the English dub) unwavering resolve. The feature-length specials revisit some of the anime's most popular and thrilling arcs, and they are already available to stream on the platform. The upcoming Demon Slayer movie is set to premiere on September 12.

The first special, titled "Sibling's Bond," is a great entry for those who want to revive the nostalgic feeling of when Demon Slayer premiered in 2019TK and became an instant hit. It is also the perfect gateway for newcomers who always wanted to check out the hit anime series, because it uses the first five episodes of the series to showcase the most important relationship of the story: Tanjiro with his sister Nezuko (TK). The special also retells the story of how Nezuko became a demon and prompted his brother to become a fierce warrior.

You can't recap Demon Slayer without revisiting the "Asakusa Arc," which introduces two major villains. The first is Susamaru (TK), a demon who fights with a deadly ball that can quite literally rip someone's limb off. Then, the arc introduces Muzan (TK), the ruthless Demon King who is the boss of the twelve strongest demons who terrorize Tanjiro and his friends. Even though he's a relatively new addition to the anime world, Muzan is already considered one of the best villains ever created.