The Big Picture Bob Marley biopic retains the top spot at the box office, while Madame Web flounders with disappointing numbers.

Demon Slayer anime film surpasses expectations, grossing $5.5 million on opening Friday.

Other new releases, Ordinary Angels and Drive-Away Dolls , show mixed results at the box office.

It’s looking like a repeat of last weekend’s lineup at the domestic box office but with a couple of new outliers thrown in the mix. Paramount’s music biopic Bob Marley: One Love is expected to retain its position atop the chart this weekend, despite having surrendered the number one spot on Friday. Sony’s disappointing Madame Web, on the other hand, is eyeing a massive drop. Both films opened on Valentine’s Day (to decidedly different results) and enjoyed an extended six-day run at the box office. But the consensus is in: audiences aren't even watching Madame Web ironically.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training — the third theatrical film of the dark fantasy anime series — topped the chart with a stupendous $5.5 million on its first Friday, which includes the $1.8 million that it made in Thursday previews. The film is expected to gross around $11 million in its first weekend, which puts it behind the $19.5 million that the first film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, grossed in its opening weekend back in 2020, but ahead of the $10.1 million that the second movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, made in its first weekend last year.

Madame Web passed the $30 million mark after adding $1.5 million on Friday. The film has been having a tough time at the box office and is poised to conclude its run with a lower lifetime gross than that of even the widely despised Morbius. Starring Dakota Johnson, the Spider-Man spin-off managed to generate just $25 million in its six-day debut and is eyeing between $5 million and $6 million in its second three-day weekend. One Love, on the other hand, grossed $3.7 million on Friday, which takes its running domestic total past the $70 million mark. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon, the film also passed the $100 million milestone worldwide.

The Box Office Top Five This Weekend Offers an Eclectic Selection

The faith-based audience has been busy for the past month, turning out in large numbers to watch the latest season of The Chosen on the big screen. And now, they have a second option — Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. The film grossed $2.3 million on Friday, having earned a perfect A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Also opening this weekend is Drive-Away Dolls, a new film by Ethan Coen, which grossed $1 million on Friday on the back of mixed reviews and a rather disappointing C CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan alongside a star-studded supporting cast, the movie is expected to generate around $4 million in its first weekend.

Universal’s release of Apple’s big-budget spy comedy Argylle continued its disappointing run. The film grossed $700,000 on its fourth Friday, taking its running domestic total to just under $40 million, a painfully low haul. But it’s in line with the underwhelming theatrical runs of Apple’s last two films — Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. Neither movie could crack the $70 million mark domestically, and the way things are going, Argylle is poised to conclude its run as the least successful film of the trio. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.

