Fans of the immensely popular anime Demon Slayer will be excited to know that the first trailer for the next Arc in the series, the Swordsmith Village Arc, is finally here. Although it does not give away too much plot-wise, it still builds up the hype for the upcoming season. The previous Entertainment District Arc finished airing its 11 episodes on February 20.

When audiences last left off with our favorite demon slayers, they had just defeated the Upper Moon 6 pair, Gyutaro and Daki, managing to survive a battle of unprecedented proportions for the series thus far. Even though they all bore grave injuries, they survived the encounter, Tengen Uzui (Katsuyuki Konishi) included despite the fact that he ended up retiring from the Demon Slayer Corps in the end.

The trailer for this next Arc gives an overview of everything that came before. Studio Ufotable made the striking stylistic choice of having the events of the first seasons play out in scrolls. Then, as we reach the end of the Entertainment District Arc, a new scroll materializes and begins to unfold. This scroll is outlined in blueish-green and pink, two colors which symbolize the two Hashira that will be the focus of this arc: The Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. The trailer does not provide any new information that one wouldn’t be able to glean from the teaser released in February. However, there are a couple of new animated shots that fans hadn’t seen before.

Image via Aniplex

Demon Slayer was created by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge. It was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020. The two animated seasons and the 2020 film were animated by Ufotable. Haruo Sotozaki is returning as director for this new season, as well as chief animation director Akira Matsushima.

The main cast returning this season are Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro, and Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri.

There is no release date for the Swordsmith Village Arc yet, although we can most likely expect it to premiere sometime next year. While we wait, you can stream all episodes of Demon Slayer so far on platforms like Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, and check out the new trailer below:

