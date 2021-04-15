"If you can only do one thing, hone it to perfection. Hone it to the utmost limit!"

Funimation has announced that the three television specials of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be streaming, starting today at 1 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET. The feature length Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is set to hit theaters next Friday, so now’s an ideal opportunity for fans to either reacquaint themselves with the series or for new audiences to check it out for the very first time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's arcs -- Sibling’s Bond, Mt. Natagumo, and The Hashira Meeting -- will recap the first 26 episodes, while also coming attached with some brand new footage. The trio will be available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, but can also be viewed on Animelab in Australia and New Zealand, with the option for both dubbed and subtitled versions.

The source material is one of the most popular mangas of the modern era, not to mention one of the best-selling after shifting well in excess of 100 million copies across all forms of print media, while also receiving serious acclaim from both fans and critics. The animated version is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, and follows young protagonist Tanjiro, who lives in the mountains with his family and has become their provider after his father’s death.

After his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, Tanjiro joins an elite band of monster slayers to try and find a cure for her affliction. He soon becomes immersed in the lore of the Demon Slayer Corps and the rare alloy known as Sun Steel, which comes in handy for decapitating all sorts of fantastical creatures that cross his path.

Mugen Train was a massive smash hit when it was released at the international box office last year, becoming the highest-grossing movie ever released in Japan to dislodge Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away from the top spot after almost two decades. A global tally of $377 million was enough to see it comfortably out-earn mega budget Hollywood blockbusters Tenet and Sonic the Hedgehog to end up as the fourth biggest commercial hit of 2020.

Funimation’s Demon Slayer event is set to be appointment viewing for fans looking to get themselves back up to speed in the buildup to Mugen Train hitting the big screen next week, before it arrives on digital beginning June 22nd.

