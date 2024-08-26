Demon Slayer has been rising in popularity since its anime release back in 2019. Though its manga counterpart has since ended in 2020, Demon Slayer has proven to be both visually stunning and cinematic in terms of the battles between demons and demon slayers.

While the show may be visually stunning, there is a question that bogs the minds of viewers: who are the strongest characters to exist in the Demon Slayer universe? There are plenty of characters, ranging from humans to demons, and while there are plenty of characters, many have shown to be extremely powerful with unique techniques and powers. The Hashira, for example, have a variety of different breathing techniques, ranging from simple ones like Water Breathing and Fire Breathing to more interesting and abstract ones such as Love Breathing or Serpent Breathing. With this being the case, and the main villain of the show being the literal demon king, who are the most powerful Demon Slayer characters to exist?

10 Sanemi Shinazugawa

The Wind Hashira

The current Wind Hashira, he is the older brother of Genya, another demon slayer who has worked alongside Tanjiro and Nezuko. He inherited the title after defeating Ubume, Lower Rank One.

Like most Hashira, Sanemi is extremely skilled and powerful. He has incredible combat proficiency and willpower that pushes him through every right, no matter the difficulty. He has proven to hold his own against Giyu, who is one of the more powerful Hashira. Not to mention, despite losing some of his fingers, Sanemi has proven he can still wield a sword.

9 Muichiro Tokito

The Mist Hashira

Tokito is the Mist Hashira; one of the youngest, to be exact. Interestingly enough, he is also Kokushibo’s descendant, the current Upper Moon One in the Infinity Castle. While he can be a little on the cold side in terms of personality, he cares about the other Hashira and demon slayers.

He has proven himself to be strong in terms of physicality, as he was able to stand on equal grounds with Tanjiro and even overpower him to a certain extent. His Mist Breathing allows him to be unpredictable and fast. His skills have taken him as far as to defeat Upper Moon Five demon Gyokko—all by himself, surprisingly. Not to mention, even Rengoku has commented on Tokito's impressive combative ability, surpassing even him at a young age, and he became a Hashira only two months after picking up a sword.

8 Obanai Iguro

The Serpent Hashira

Obanai is known to be harsh, with high expectations of his demon slayer corp comrades, including that of Tengen and Tanjiro. This harshness can be seen with new recruits as well, as Obanai feels they are too weak.

Obanai is the Serpent Hashira, having mastered Serpent Breathing. While he is half blind, similar to Gyomei’s situation, he is still plenty strong, especially thanks to the help of his snake Kaburamaru who can help him predict his opponent's moves. Not to mention, his sparring skills and strong will to take on any opponent prove to be his strong suit. Don't let his small stature surprise you either; though small, the amount of strength he possesses is incredible, as he was able to pin Tanjiro to the ground with enough force to make him stop breathing. Pretty scary for a smaller demon slayer.

7 Giyu Tomioka

The Water Hashira

Giyu is the first Hashira that Tanjiro meets. Though they meet initially on shaky grounds, with Tanjiro convincing Giyu that Nezuko has humanity in her, he has proven to be an ally of Tanjiro’s even when others weren’t so sure.

Remarkably calm in most situations, Giyu has proven to be quite the powerful demon slayer. He has a high level of empathy, and he can detect danger on hand. Unsurprisingly, Giyu has been able to fight on equal grounds with Akaza and overpower him, and he is responsible for defeating plenty of demons as a Hashira. He has even defeated Rui, using his Dead Calm ability, which Giyu is particularly famous for. Giyu’s Water Breathing techniques have proven to be extremely powerful in his hands, and his calm-headed nature and ability to fight with ease have only proven that he will go far in the Infinity Castle arc.

6 Kyōjurō Rengoku

The Flame Hashira

Rengoku is the Flame Hashira and is the most charming demon slayers to exist. Though he ended up passing on early in the series and had the potential to become stronger, his impact is still present throughout the series.

Rengoku’s feats include defeating Lower Rank Two, Hairo. His desire to obtain justice for the defenseless is in itself admirable and this goal allows Regoku to apply himself in battle. His strength and endurance are admirable, especially to Akaza, who has admitted Rengoku’s feats are particularly impressive. Not to mention, before Rengoku inherited his father's title as the Flame Hashira, he had proven to be a skilled combatant, and on his passing, he was offered a chance to become a demon so that he could surpass the limits his body restricted him to.

5 Gyomei Himejima

The Stone Hashira

Gyomei is the Stone Hashira. A patient individual, Gyomei takes his time to evaluate the situation at hand; he doesn’t rush into battle impatiently. This makes him out to be a formidable opponent against other demons, as he assesses and thinks before acting.

Gyomei might just be the strongest in terms of physicality within the Demon Slayer universe. In a short span of two months, Gyomei inherited the title of Stone Hashira, and he is responsible for helping the demon slayers weaken Muzan during the Hashira Training arc, providing an opportunity to strike him, though most of it proved to be futile, which Gyomei recognized immediately. Not to mention, even though he is blind, he has incredible hearing, which allows him to detect the powers of other demons like Muzan.

4 Akaza

Upper Rank Three

Akaza is one of the strongest demons in Demon Slayer, Being Upper Rank Three it makes sense. During the Mugen Train arc, he managed to defeat Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, though it didn’t come without difficulty.

Due to his power, he is able to predict moves with ease, regenerate, and detect weaknesses quite easily. He has killed plenty of demon slayers and Hashira in his lifetime, making him an extremely formidable foe who needs to be cornered. As a martial artist, he uses his Blood Demon Arts intelligently and to his advantage. As viewers approach the Infinity Castle arc, it’ll be interesting to see which Hashira takes on Akaza and officially takes him down. But it will also be interesting to see who he will take with him in the process.

3 Tanjiro Kamado

The Protagonist

Tanjiro is the protagonist of Demon Slayer. After Muzan turned his sister into a demon and slaughtered his family, Tanjiro dedicated his life to becoming a demon slayer so that he could save his sister and defeat Muzan.

Though not the strongest of all Hashira, Tanjiro has proven himself time and time again that he is not to be messed with. He is a quick learner, and though sometimes he struggles with certain obstacles—such as slicing a boulder in half—Tanjiro has proven that he is quick on his feet and can assess the situation rapidly.

2 Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Inventor of Breathing Types

Yoriichi is the first and strongest demon slayer to exist in the series. He is responsible for inventing the breathing techniques and specialized in Sun Breathing.

Though there is still a lot to be said about Yoriichi, one thing is for certain: Muzan feared Yoriichi, so much so that he had to flee the battle to simply survive against Yoriichi. Being as strong as he was, he passed away from natural causes, proving further that nothing could take on the strongest demon slayer to exist.

1 Muzan Kibutsuji

The Demon King

Muzan is the demon king who has started the creation of all demons. He can create demons by injecting his blood into them, and he is responsible for much of the world’s despair. He is responsible for turning Tamayo into a demon. He turned Nezuko into a demon and slaughtered the remainder of Tanjiro’s family in the process.

Being the demon king, Muzan is obviously the strongest demon to exist. He has impressive regenerative skills, and he has the power to control other demons. He has such incredible power that his testament to his skills knows no end.

