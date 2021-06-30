The movie will be released in theaters and digitally on August 20.

As we count down the days until the release of Demonic, the exhilarating new film from director Neill Blomkamp, IFC Midnight has released a new poster that teases the project's intriguing blend of science fiction and horror — and Collider has your exclusive first look at the artwork. Demonic is currently slated for a release in theaters, for digital rental and VOD on August 20.

The movie, which Blomkamp secretly made during the COVID-19 pandemic and filmed in Canada, appears to be a distinct departure from some of the documentary-style techniques the director often favors. His first film, District 9, was nominated for four Academy Awards, while his follow-up Elysium also leaned heavily into sci-fi themes. Demonic is Blomkamp's full lean into something with a much more explicit horror bent, and the results look... well, like they definitely live up to the title.

Written and directed by Blomkamp, Demonic stars Carly Pope (Popular, Elysium), Chris William Martin (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren). Blomkamp appears to have plenty of irons still in the fire after this upcoming release — he is also working on the sci-fi thriller Inferno, and a sequel to his acclaimed film District 9 is also in early development, with the filmmaker confirming that a script is currently in the works earlier this year.

IFC Midnight will release Demonic in theaters, on Digital Rental & VOD on August 20. Check out the new poster exclusive below:

Here's the official synopsis for Demonic:

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

