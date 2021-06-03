Demonic, the latest film written and directed by Neill Blomkamp, has released its teaser trailer. This look at Demonic doesn’t tell us much about the film, yet the quick cuts of terrifying imagery certainly live up to the film’s name.

Demonic stars Carly Pope (Elysium, Arrow), who is seen entering what looks to be a virtual reality world. The quick cuts show glimpses of cuts appearing on an arm, what looks to be a demon in a closet, and fire. Lots of fire. The official synopsis for Demonic says that the film is about “a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.”

This horrifying new film also stars Chris William Martin (Supergirl, Felicity), Michael Rogers (Beyond the Black Rainbow, Two for the Money), and Nathalie Boltt (Riverdale, District 9). Demonic marks the first film from Blomkamp’s 2015 film, Chappie. Before that, Blomkamp also directed 2013’s Elysium and his debut, 2009’s District 9, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Picture.

Blomkamp made the film during the pandemic in Canada, and it looks to be a shift from the grimy sci-fi films that he’s known for. Coming out in a summer packed with bigger horror films like A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Demonic looks like it could be the type of low-budget, low-key horror film that could take audiences by surprise.

Demonic comes to theaters and to VOD services on August 20. Check out the teaser for Demonic below.

