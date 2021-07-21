IFC Midnight has released the official world premiere trailer for Demonic, Neill Blomkamp's upcoming movie that signals the director's lean into horror with an undeniable science-fiction twist. Demonic is currently slated for a release in theaters, for digital rental and VOD on August 20.

When a young woman named Carly (played by Popular's Carly Pope) visits her mother at a facility known as Therapol, it's revealed that the woman she has been largely estranged from went on a homicidal rampage and has been locked in her own mind ever since. It's up to Carly to venture inside a simulation crafted to try and help doctors understand how her mother could have committed those terrible acts. But what happens when Carly starts having hallucinations outside of the simulation?

The film, which was secretly made during the COVID-19 pandemic and filmed in Canada, uses a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture, which is defined as a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects. The amount of volumetric capture in Demonic is reportedly the most ever seen in a feature film to date, and the trailer already teases the technology on display.

Blomkamp serves as writer and director on Demonic, which stars Pope in addition to Chris William Martin (The Vampire Diaries) and Michael Rogers (The Dead Zone, The Killing). Separate from the upcoming release of Demonic, Blomkamp is also working on the sci-fi thriller Inferno as well as a script for the sequel to his acclaimed film District 9, which is reportedly in early development.

IFC Midnight will release Demonic in theaters, on Digital Rental & VOD on August 20. You can watch the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Demonic:

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

