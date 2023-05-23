Trigger Warning: The following contains explicit content.

The internet, and technology at large, have the tendency to be captured on screen in a way that ages like milk. Rapid advancements in the way we consume the internet, what is on it, and our relationship to the internet, and technology at large seem to change on a daily basis. Yet, the greats have always found a way around this. Enduring classics like James Cameron's Terminator 2, David Fincher's The Social Network, and Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Pulse all manage to capture the inner machinations behind the thing itself in a way that makes them timeless. Yet, one film captures the way the internet gnaws on us in a way that no one else ever has. Olivier Assayas' 2002 film Demonlover is certainly a strange film on the surface and doesn't get easier the more you look at it. But if you take the time to sit down with it, and grapple with what Assayas is trying to tell you, you'll be left with a film like no other. A film from over 20 years ago that says more about today than anything in the movie theater right now.

What Is Olivier Assayas' Connection to French Cinema?

To understand Olivier Assayas, first, you have to understand exactly where he is coming from as a filmmaker. He is part of a tradition of European and especially French filmmaking, that is much more concerned with the critical and philosophical nature of the medium. Assayas himself says his two chief influences are Robert Bresson and Guy Debord, a French Marxist theorist who popularized the idea of "The Spectacle" a mutated form of modern capitalism he described as, "capital accumulated to the point where it becomes an image." Essentially, he theorized that under current conditions, we are in the role of consumer, and our relationship with the world is defined by our relationship with mass media. This is a crucial concept to understanding Assayas' work as a whole, but especially in understanding Demonlover.

The movement Olivier Assayas is operating in is also incredibly important to understanding the film itself. New French Extremity, popularized by filmmakers like Michael Haneke and Catherine Breillat, and carried on today by Julia Ducournau, is characterized by using extreme themes, often brutal violence and stark sexuality, in order to visually assault the viewer to unlock a new place in their mind. Films like The Piano Teacher, Raw, and Fat Girl are all examples of the kind of filmmaking that Assayas is taking part in here, brutal, horrifying films that use shock value not for the pure display, but to effectively criticize. This sort of extreme nature is what allows Demonlover to effectively critique the internet uniquely. Rather than focusing on the here and now, Assayas focuses instead on content.

'Demonlover' May Alienate Certain Audiences

The content that Demonlover is concerned with is certainly something that may alienate some viewers from the start. Demonlover at face value is a corporate espionage film, detailing the battle between corporations over the rights to distribute Japanese animated porn, with French company The Volf Corporation, dangling the rights between two American websites, Demonlover, and Mangatronics. This could easily be a comedy, some sort of bad taste raunchy sex movie where the leads go on a strange Japanese game show, but the weight Assayas gives this conflict works for the film in many ways.

For one, it forces the viewer to think, if people are going to these lengths to control something as inconsequential as this, what is happening to everything else? If people are getting poisoned, kidnapped, or even brutally murdered over anime porn, what's happening in something like news or sports? Why is there this ever-growing need for corporations to seize control over quite literally every aspect of our life, even sexual fantasy? And in turn, what does that content say about us, the consumers? Assayas especially focuses on the idea of personalization and immersion. The content in the film can be personalized to exactly what you want and is only becoming more and more similar to real life. The lines between reality and simulation are blurred to a dangerous degree. Assayas films screens so closely that you can't see the edges of the monitor, but you never go "Inside" persea. What you are seeing might as well be reality. This is only heightened as we progress later on in the film.

What Is the Connection Between Olivier Assayas and David Cronenberg?

The film most analogous to Demonlover, the key to seeing exactly what Assayas is getting at, is not a European film. It is David Cronenberg's Videodrome. You could certainly argue that Demonlover is an almost spiritual sequel to the film. Assayas himself has said about Videodrome, "When it was released, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t believe a filmmaker could have not just captured the very soul of our present, or its hidden meaning, but also found its poetry, the mysterious beauty of it.". As we progress through the film, the parallels become clearer and clearer. The mysterious Hellfire Club (a film about the oppressive nature of modern media sharing a key name with a Netflix show is pretty funny) linked to Demonlover, seems to be creating made-to-order real torture footage, released over the internet to a paying customer.

As Cronenberg explores in Videodrome, the critique is not about the content itself, but rather where and who is making it, releasing it, and for what ends. As bodies begin to pile up, double crosses are made, and the conspiracy gets deeper and deeper, the heart of the film becomes clear. Just like Cronenberg was saying almost 20 years earlier, Assayas is saying that our access to extreme violence at the click of a button is slowly rotting us away, and the access to this content is not coincidental, but rather something fought for and made accessible for the interests of those who can profit off it. The final sequence, in which we see the prototypical American suburban teen steal his dad's credit card to order personalized Storm from X-Men torture porn, seems so absurd that it shouldn't work, yet you can't help but be horrified. The fusion between culture and real life seems so present, it's like the future beamed Assayas the idea from today, and made the film in 2002.

The internet is ever-changing, right in front of our eyes. Technology moves on before we can even wrap our heads around it, and we seem to get more and more sucked in every day. Things become so algorithmically detailed to us that it isn't even clear where one begins and ends anymore. Demonlover saw this years before anyone else while the internet was still considered a hopeful place of global connection, untouched by greed. At the same time, Assayas captures the early 2000s computer aesthetic beautifully. You really understand why that aesthetic is making a comeback, and the score by Sonic Youth is an excellent accompaniment to the film. You can't help but keep watching as things become darker and darker. Assayas uses that connection as a way to get his point across, and it works beautifully. A unique film, years ahead of its time, Demonlover predicted a future more horrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.