The Big Picture Hulu's latest true crime series, Demons and Saviors, combines the genre with paranormal elements, following the gripping story of Christina Boyer, aka the "poltergeist girl."

The teaser hints at the unbelievable experiences and psycho-telekinetic abilities Boyer possessed from a young age, leading up to the tragic death of her daughter and her controversial murder conviction.

Produced by Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios, Demons and Saviors is directed by Alex Waterfield and promises to delve into Boyer's early life, supernatural abilities, and the courtroom battles that still continue today.

Hulu has long been a home for gripping true crime stories, but the streamer’s latest series is taking it a step further, blending the genre with a hint of paranormal overtones. Demons and Saviors, a three-part series will dive into the unbelievable life of Christina Boyer who, through her communications with the afterlife, earned the nickname “poltergeist girl.” But, her story doesn’t end with chats with the deceased and demonic as, in 1992, she was accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, an allegation that she would be found guilty of, landing her in prison where she still maintains her innocence. In an exclusive-to-Collider trailer, the story of Boyer’s early life growing up in a loveless household, the discovery of her supernatural abilities, and the trial for the death of her daughter are wrapped into a tight two minutes with plenty left to be unveiled when the series premieres on August 3.

In the teaser, those closest to Boyer reminisce about the “unbelievable” things that would happen to the young woman and the terrifying experiences she encountered. Straight from Boyer’s mouth, she shares her memories of “things” beginning to happen to her from the young age of 14 while others explain the “see it to believe it” mentality surrounding the psycho-telekinetic abilities of the young woman. After suffering through abuse during her teenage years, Boyer begins her next chapter with a husband with whom she has her daughter, Amber Boyer. When the girl turns up dead with signs of physical abuse, Boyer is immediately seen as the number one suspect, leading to a long and turbulent road through the court system with those in her corner still pushing for her freedom today.

Produced by Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios, the team that recently brought audiences The Ashley Madison Affair, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, and The Randall Scandal, Demons and Saviors is directed by Alex Waterfield. Waterfield also served as an executive producer under Latchkey Films with Nick Capote, Tim Clancy, and Jackie Jesko, with ABC News Studios’ David Sloan as the senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson as executive producer.

What Other True Crime Titles Does Hulu Have?

With seemingly every streamer out there trying to get their hands on the next big story in true crime, Hulu has had a good run of bringing audiences unbelievable tales that they haven’t heard anywhere else. Recently, the network has knocked it out of the park with bingeable titles including Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, Wild Crime, and Death in the Dorms.

Check out the trailer for Demons and Saviors below and catch the three-part series when it lands on Hulu on August 3: