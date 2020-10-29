This ‘Demon’s Souls’ PS5 Gameplay Trailer Makes Me Want to Fight a Giant Scorpion

We’re a little less than two weeks away from the launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5, and if you’re one of the lucky few who managed to successfully pre-order one, I have two things to say: first, I hate you, and second, you absolutely must watch this extended gameplay trailer for Demon’s Souls.

The action RPG remake by PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games is one of the PS5’s launch titles, and true to its dark fantasy setting, it looks hideously gorgeous. We get to see a handful of basic enemies in the trailer, all dispatched with satisfyingly visceral hack and slash combat and even a few blasts of shimmering magic. But if you’ve ever played a From Software title (anything in the Souls series or the gothic horror spiritual sequel Bloodborne, my personal favorite), you know the real attractions here are the bosses, and we get to see a few of them. I confess I haven’t played the original Demon’s Souls, so all of these critters are entirely new to me, but they look incredible. There’s a massive armored spider-scorpion thing that shoots fireballs and webbing and douses an entire chamber with blazing oil, and folks, that sentence is so metal I’m having trouble sitting still while typing it. We also get to see a bit of a fight with a hulking balrog-type demon, who leaps out of literal Hell to throw hands with our protagonist. Plus there’s a montage of some truly mind-blowing bosses, including an absolutely massive dragon by which I cannot wait to be killed.

Demon’s Souls isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s rouge-like progression system means you will die early, you will die often, and you will lost all of your current progress each time you do. Every enemy you encounter, even the very first one, could easily smoke you, but that just makes it all the more satisfying once you’ve improved enough to topple one of the game’s fearsome bosses. Check out the gameplay trailer below and embrace the hype. Demon’s Souls releases November 12 right alongside the PS5. For more gaming news, click here to read our review of the long-awaited sequel Baldur’s Gate 3.