Big Nick and Donnie Wilson are back in action for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the follow-up to 2018's crime thriller, Den of Thieves. But while the original film stayed contained to the streets of LA, this sequel aims to go bigger, taking the duo to Europe, where they will be embroiled in the seedy world of diamond thieves. What begins as Nick O'Brien chasing down Donnie through Europe, winds up with the two teaming up to perform a high-stakes heist, all the while being on the radar of the notorious Panther mafia.

And with new stakes comes new faces. Continue reading to find out who portrays the many friends and foes Big Nick and Donnie will be encountering on their latest outing.

Gerard Butler

Big Nick O'Brien

Image via Lionsgate

Gerard Butler returns to reprise the role of tough cop, Big Nick O'Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. This time around, Big Nick is no longer abiding by the badge he once carried, but rather aligning himself with the types of criminals he had previously spent his career hunting down. This is an interesting character shift, but one that feels in line with where the first Den of Thieves left the disillusioned Detective.

Gerard Butler has long been a driving force in the action genre, taking on grizzled, experienced action hero roles like Secret Service Agent Mike Banning in the Has Fallen trilogy and King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's 300. Butler's natural charisma and chiseled physique make him the perfect leading man for action flicks, but he also possesses a true talent for adding nuance to his otherwise typical "action guy" roles that give him an endless watchability factor whenever he graces the screen.

Butler also has a slew of exciting projects down the pipeline, the most notable being the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake, where he will reprise his role of Stoick the Vast, the Viking Chief of the village of Berk, and father to protagonist Hiccup, played by The Black Phone's Mason Thames.

O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Donnie Wilson

Image via Lionsgate

Also returning to reprise his role is O'Shea Jackson Jr., whose Donnie Wilson is still conning his way across the globe after pulling one over on Big Nick at the end of the first Den of Thieves. Where the sequel picks up, Donnie is already deep in the criminal underworld of Europe, where he meets up with Big Nick and cuts him in on a major diamond heist he and his crew are planning.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. had his breakout role in 2015's Straight Outta Compton, where he portrayed his real-life father, Ice Cube. Jackson Jr. has since shown off his versatile acting chops and immense charisma in films like Ingrid Goes West and Cocaine Bear. He has also shown a reverence for the small screen, taking on roles in television series such as Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries and Apple TV's Swagger.

Evin Ahmad

Jovanna

Image via Lionsgate

Evin Ahmad portrays Jovanna in Den of Thieves 2, the head of the Panthers and the woman heading up the diamond heist. While she typically has full control over large-scale jobs, she passes the reins to Donnie this time around on account of their complex relationship.

Evin Ahmad is a very accomplished Swedish actor who quickly became a household name in her homeland. Ahmad has been nominated twice at the Guldbagge Awards (essentially the Swedish Academy Awards) for her performances in Swedish films Beyond Dreams (Dröm Vidare) and Call Mom! (aka Ring Momma!). She also headlined the Swedish series, Snabba Cash on Netflix.

Salvatore Esposito

Slavko

Image via Netflix

Salvatore Esposito plays one of the younger members of Donnie's crew, Slavko. Slavko brings a youthful charisma to the crew, injecting some energy and excitement into a crew of generally seasoned pros. He also has a complicated relationship with Donnie, acting as both a friend and rival, further adding tension to the crew.

Esposito had his breakout role in the acclaimed series, Gomorrah, where he played the lead role for five seasons. Esposito has also starred in other hit series and shows such as FX's Fargo. He will also be starring in the upcoming biopic Maserati: The Brothers, where he'll portray Bindo Maserati, the famous Italian automotive engineer.

Meadow Williams

Holly

The third and final actor reprising their role from the first Den of Thieves is Meadow Williams, who previously played Holly, the wife of Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), the antagonist of the original movie. While not much is known of Holly's role in the story, it's likely that she will play a role in trying to get revenge on Nick for the death of her husband, aligning herself with new criminal elements to do so.

Meadow Williams has worked with a lot of big-name talent in the industry, from Bruce Willis to Mel Gibson. She's starred in major productions such as the 2019 teen romance After and the Hulu action film, Boss Level.

Other Actors and Actresses in 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Den of Thieves 2's cast doesn't stop there, however. Here are some additional faces that portray the various enemies and allies of Nick and Donnie:

Orli Shuka Dragan Stéphane Coulon Concierge Nazmiye Oral Chava Mark Grosy Kylian Joshua Gabriel Liège Lambor Dino Kelly Marko Fortunato Cerlino Zamba Yasen Zates Atour Hugo Constantin Vidal Varane Ignacio Herrarez Doyle Michael Bisping Connor Giuseppe Schillaci Moussa Rico Verhoeven Vigo