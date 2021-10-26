He tells us he’s currently working with a trainer to get ready for the sequel.

If you feel like you’ve been hearing about a sequel to writer/director Christian Gudegast’s Den of Thieves for years now, it’s because you have. Ever since the heist thriller overperformed at the box office in early 2018, we’ve been reporting on the sequel. However, over the past few months, we’ve learned a lot of new information and it sounds like Den of Thieves 2 is filming in Europe early next year. Gerard Butler recently said:

"We’re supposed to shoot early next year. We’re Europe-bound, we’re still on the hunt for Donnie who’s now in the diamond district in Marseilles. I go over to hunt him down, but with different intentions than you might imagine. So we’re gonna be in Marseilles, the Alps and London – it’s definitely a more glamorous journey than the last one, and probably a more fun, sexy journey."

If you haven’t seen the first film, Den of Thieves featured Butler as ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien, an LA County Sheriff's Department Detective who takes on the ex-Marine Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber) and his gang as they plan a heist in the Los Angeles Federal Reserve. Spoiler alert: The film ends with the audience learning O'Shea Jackson Jr.’s character, Donny, was the true mastermind behind the heist and he’s in Europe planning a heist of a diamond exchange.

With Swagger about to start streaming on AppleTV, I recently caught up with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and we talked a bit about Den of Thieves 2. He said to get ready for filming the sequel the production got him a trainer and he’s already lost fifteen pounds in a month. He also teased, “I can't wait for people to see what [Christian Gudegast] has me doing.”

Based on how he’s training, it sounds like the sequel will be action-heavy. Here’s exactly what O'Shea Jackson Jr. told me about the sequel. Look for my full conversation with him for Swagger this week.

COLLIDER: What's the story with Den of Thieves 2? Is that actually happening?

O’SHEA JACKSON JR: Yeah, it's happening. I've already started prepping for it. I was just in Ireland filming Cocaine Bear. Greatest title ever. But yeah, I was in Ireland, and they got me a trainer. Lost 15 pounds in 28 days. We're on pace for next year for me to be right. Getting my superhero body. So, when you got the right shape, your numbers go up, too. So I'm going to be alright.

So you've read the script. This is really going?

JACKSON JR: Oh, yeah, it's going down. Den of Thieves was Christian Gudegast's baby. Don't think he knew that it was going to become what it is. You hope that, but now we're going into a sequel. He knows that he has to give the people what they want. So we'll see. I can't wait for people to see what he has me doing.

