Nearly seven years after the release of 2018's Den of Thieves, Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are back in action for another grand heist in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The action sequel was announced shortly after the first film hit theaters, but it has taken longer than fans initially anticipated for the follow-up to see the light of day, with world events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike undoubtedly impacting the creative process. But alas, fans will finally be reunited with 'Big Nick' and Donnie Wilson for another exciting chapter in this thrilling crime series.

Heist films haven't exactly been the most prolific in recent years, with the original Den Of Thieves marking one of the few notable additions to the subgenre as of late. With its Heat-esque story and a script that is pulpier in nature (in a good way), the first Den of Thieves has amassed a solid following since its initial lukewarm reception in 2018. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the second installment will be received by fans of the original. But while we wait in anticipation, here's a dive into everything we know about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera so far.

Image via Lionsgate

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025. This comes almost seven years to the day of the first film, which was released on January 19, 2018. The Gerard Butler sequel does, however, have a different distributor this time around, with Lionsgate acquiring the distribution rights, in contrast to the 2018 original, which was distributed by STX Entertainment.

6 Will 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Be In Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Lionsgate

Den of Thieves 2 is releasing exclusively in theaters before heading to PVOD and streaming later on down the road. It's reasonable to assume that due to the typically quick turnaround of Lionsgate release from theaters to PVOD, it's likely that Den of Thieves 2 will hit digital platforms as early as Spring 2025. The majority of Lionsgate's films often end up streaming on Starz approximately 5 to 6 months after their theatrical runs, so it's likely that Den of Thieves 2 will end up on the service eventually.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'?

The first trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (which can be viewed above) debuted on September 19, to the delight of fans everywhere. The trailer picks up from the twist ending of the first film as Gerard Butler's 'Big Nick' is pursuing O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie upon his realization that the professional thief had pulled one over on him in the climax of the first chapter. The trailer teases an action-packed heist story but is noticeably missing some of the grit of its predecessor, for better or worse.

4 What Will 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Be About?

Image via Lionsgate

The official plot synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reads as follows:

"In DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange."

Den of Thieves 2 is exchanging cops and robbers in the crime-ridden streets of Los Angeles for a European diamond heist, expanding these characters' world of thievery while also continuing the first film's story, taking things to the next level, as any sequel should. The surprising team-up of polar opposites, Butler and Jackson Jr. seems to be teasing an almost buddy-cop-esque action thriller, like a mixture of Lethal Weapon and Heat, trying to stay in line with the first film thematically while also standing on its own and relying on the chemistry between the two stars rather than keeping them apart like they were for a large chunk of the first movie's runtime.

3 Who Is Starring in 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'?

Outside of Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. returning alongside co-star Michael Bisping, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will present a largely brand-new supporting cast. Den of Thieves 2's supporting cast includes Jordan Bridges (Rizzoli & Isles), Swen Temmel (The Covenant), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash), Salvatore Esposito (FX's Fargo), Yasen Zates Atour (The Witcher), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London), and Velibor Topic (Kingsman: The Secret Service). It'll be interesting to see all of these new additions to the protagonists' crew and if the excellent interplay between the ensemble will be as strong as it was in the previous picture.

2 Who Is Making 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'?

Image via STX Entertainment

Director Christian Gudegast is returning to direct Den of Thieves 2. Gudegast also penned the script for the first Den of Thieves film, and he is once again behind the script for Pantera. Gerard Butler is also attached as a producer on the film after serving as one on the original movie. Gudegast has had a hand in the screenplays for quite a few Butler-starring action flicks, such as 2023's Plane and 2016's London Has Fallen, the second film in the Has Fallen trilogy.

1 When and Where Did 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Film?

Image via Lionsgate

Principal photography on Den of Thieves 2 began in April 2023, wrapping production in July. The sequel was filmed on location in the United Kingdom and the Canary Islands, with a large portion of the shoot taking place in Santa Cruz. Despite not filming in Europe where the film largely seems to take place, the gorgeous locations depicted in the trailer offer up some nice eye candy for our protagonists to pull off their latest job. The production design team was tasked with transforming parts of these non-European locations to fit in with the architecture and scenery one would likely associate with European countries, and they have done an excellent job in doing so.