Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has built upon the positive reaction to the first adventure, although it still hasn't quite matched the $80 million box office total of its predecessor. Nevertheless, the sequel has thus far earned just shy of $50 million globally, with that huge milestone expected to be hit within the next couple of days despite the film being made available on digital streaming. Given the second film's reported $40 million budget, the upcoming milestone will mark a positive step in Pantera's journey to becoming a financial success.

Pantera's $49 million haul is split between $34 million domestically and $15 million in overseas markets, which, prior to the most recent weekend, placed Pantera as the highest-grossing 2025 release so far. Although it was unlikely that record was ever going to last, it wasn't expected it would be lost to an animated half-man/half-dog, and certainly not in just three days. However, this is what has happened, with family-friendly adventure Dog Man storming to the title of highest-grossing domestic success of 2025 so far. Pantera will be unlikely to regain its crown, but that doesn't change the triumph of hitting $50 million in a difficult January market.

'Den of Thieves 3' is Officially in Development

If you want more of Big Nick and the endless action of this burgeoning franchise, it's time to get excited, as Den of Thieves is officially getting a threequel. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub before Pantera officially entered theaters, creator Christian Gudegast confirmed the development of Den of Thieves 3, saying, "Den 3 is all ready to go. It’s all outlined. I do notes, files, outlines, and when it’s time to do the script, it’s just basically changing the format, really. So it’s all outlined for the next two." With Pantera taking the action to Europe, it's expected that more globe-hopping will come in the third outing, with Gudegast saying:

“So again, while researching heists, the research is agnostic to where it takes place in the world. There are three particular ones that are unreal. One is in Brazil, one is in Africa, and one is in Southeast Asia. The thing about those worlds is that they have a whole different criminal world down there, underground, and characters and everything. It will always be about taking these guys into those worlds."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is poised to hit $50 million worldwide in the next couple of days. You can catch the sequel in theaters now.