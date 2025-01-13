That sound you hear is the noise of Lionsgate breathing the biggest sign of relief as the studio has finally managed to secure a box office win with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, ending a challenging run for the studio, to say the least. The sequel debuted at number one, grossing $15.5 million in its opening weekend and dethroning Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, and it's their first number one at the box office since 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — which also explains why they were so keen to greenlight another Hunger Games film as quickly as humanly possible.

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. return for the thriller which takes the action from the streets of Los Angeles across Europe, and, although the movie has had mixed reviews so far (currently sitting at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes), it was produced on a $40 million budget so it should turn a nice profit for the studio and the B+ CinemaScore should help.

What Else Did Well This Weekend?

Slipping to second place, Mufasa: The Lion King brought in $13 million, pushing its domestic haul to $190 million. Despite steady returns, the prequel remains far behind its 2019 predecessor, which grossed $1.6 billion globally, but to be fair, that was a different time and the songs from The Lion King remain timeless classics, while this film had to work hard to earn some new viewers. Mufasa just managed to out-roar Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which claimed third spot as it passed $200 million domestically, with an $11 million weekend.

In fourth spot, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu secured $6.8 million in its fourth weekend, climbing past $80 million domestically and continued to bite chunks out of the opposition. One movie it did outperform was Moana 2, which made way, made way, for the weird but wonderful vampire horror. The animated sequel added another $6.5 million for a domestic total of $435 million, and it has also crossed $1 billion globally, which once again highlights what a baffling decision it was to have originally made this a television series on Disney+. Finally, Paramount’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man struggled with just $1 million from 1,200 theaters, far behind A Complete Unknown, which added $4.5 million in its third week.

This weekend, the big release is Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, which stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner. It's eagerly anticipated after Whannell's previous horror remake, The Invisible Man. Additionally, the acclaimed September 5 which has already received awards notice, opens wide on January 17. The movie tells the story of the Munich 1972 massacre from the point of view of the ABC Sports crew who were there on the ground.

