Opening in 2018 to somewhat mixed critical and public reviews, Den of Thieves is an American heist movie that starred the likes of Gerard Butler (Gladiator) as Butler's Nick "Big Nick" O'Brien tracks down the criminal entity behind a group of bank robberies. Despite having mixed reviews, the movie was successful at the Box Office, grossing $80 million worldwide against a budget of $30 million. The film itself had been in development since 2003, with all sorts of preoccupations delaying pre-production, so when the film was finally announced in time for its 2018 release, anyone who had followed the film rejoiced. With Diamond Film Productions and STXfilms witnessing just how financially lucrative the movie had been, it was only a matter of time until a sequel would be in the works. In February 2018 that exact announcement was made and, by February 2022, some four years later, due to the global pandemic, the full title Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was announced. So, with information having since dropped and fans of the first more excited than ever for the second, here is everything we know about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera so far.

Unfortunately, there is no exact release date yet for Den of Thieves 2. With four years of delays, before production began on the sequel, it is no surprise that final logistics are still to be figured out. However, with Briarcliff Entertainment having just acquired the rights to the US distribution of the film, it was announced that the sequel's release was set for late 2024.

Will Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Be In Theaters?

Like the original, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be released in theaters worldwide. That being said, for fans of home streaming, the first Den of Thieves is currently available to rent on Prime Video, perhaps signaling that the sequel may one day end up on the same platform. For those who want to catch up on the original Den of Thieves in time for the sequel's release, we've added the direct link to Prime Video down below.

Is There A Trailer For Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera?

With the movie still in production, it will be no surprise to learn that there is no trailer. We will likely see a trailer next year, with the release date at the end of 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for the trailer. We'll update this section once a trailer is revealed. In the meantime, we have linked the trailer for the first Den of Thieves film down below. Check it out.

What Happened In The Original Den Of Thieves?

The original Den of Thieves was first released on January 19, 2018. The film made $80.5 million USD on a budget of $30 million USD. The official synopsis for Den of Thieves read:

"An elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew clash as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank."

As the credits roll on the original film, Gerard Butler's Big Nick has just realized that Donnie (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) has escaped and that all the Federal Reserve money has been shredded. In a montage, both Nick and the audience are treated to the realization that Donnie is, in fact, the mastermind behind the whole plot, with Donnie now in London and plotting to continue his life of crime. This beautifully sets up a sequel, with Nick's new information on Donnie sure to change their dynamic when they return to each other again. So, with that in mind, what happens in the sequel?

What Is The Plot of Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera?

For quite some time, there was no plot information about the upcoming sequel but just recently, that all changed. The first official plot synopsis of Den of Thieves 2 reads:

"In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange."

Understandably, Den of Thieves 2 picks up where the first left off, with Donnie's new life in London already causing havoc. For a film of this ilk, it is always important to raise the stakes in the sequel, which seems very likely now that a "massive heist of the world's biggest diamond exchange" has been confirmed. This plot looks set to live up to and possibly exceed the action-packed heights of the first, with fans now excited.

Who Are the Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Cast?

Image via STXfilms

With the fans that found love for the original, the ensemble cast was taken into their hearts. With the sequel on the horizon, fans will be desperate to learn whether their favorite characters are back. There is still some information left to learn about the full cast list of Den of Thieves 2 but what we do know is that joining Gerard Butler's Big Nick back on screen are the likes of O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) as Donnie, Jordan Bridges (Mona Lisa Smile) as Lobbin Bob, Evin Ahmad (Beyond Dreams) as Jovanna, Swen Temmel (In Time) as Milan, and Antonio Bustorff (Angel Has Fallen) as Tamy.

Who Is Behind Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera?

Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen) is back as both writer and director, with executive producer credits going to Meadow Williams (Boss Level), Swen Temmel, Philip Waley (The Machine), Jonathan Kier (Atomic Blonde), Gregoire Gensollen (Arrival), and Glenn D. Feig (Air). Terry Stacey (Dexter) is the cinematographer for the movie, re-applying his trade after success on the first Den of Thieves.