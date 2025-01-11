This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, debuted on Friday to mixed reviews but solid box office response, over six years after the original Den of Thieves emerged as a surprise hit. Both films were directed by Christian Gudegast and star Gerard Butler in the lead, but were released by different studios. The original was distributed by STX Films, while Den of Thieves 2 was released by Lionsgate, a studio that witnessed one of the worst periods in its history last year.

Den of Thieves 2 is set to become Lionsgate's first number one film since 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, with a projected domestic weekend haul of $14 million. The movie will benefit from reviews that are teetering towards the positive, and an audience response that's on par with some of the biggest films of the genre. Den of Thieves 2 earned a B+ CinemaScore from the opening day crowds, which is the same grade that the original earned back in 2018. That movie ended up grossing $80 million worldwide on a reported budget of $30 million. It probably made millions more on PVOD platforms, which is what attracted Lionsgate to the property.

The film's B+ CinemaScore also puts it on par with The Beekeeper and The Gentlemen. Directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, The Beekeeper became a runaway hit at around the same time last year, grossing over $150 million worldwide. Ayer and Statham are set to reunite with A Working Man, due out in March. The Gentlemen, on the other hand, was directed by Guy Ritchie, and earned around $120 million worldwide. It also spawned a spin-off streaming series. Could Den of Thieves 2 also pass the coveted $100 million milestone globally?

Butler Was In Serious Need of a New Franchise