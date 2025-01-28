After opening in the #1 spot with $15 million domestically over the weekend of January 10, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera's box office returns have since tapered off quite a bit, falling to #5 during its second weekend before dropping to #9 during its third weekend in theaters. These diminishing box office results caused Lionsgate to release Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, where the film can be purchased or rented right now. Gerard Butler's Den of Thieves 2 made its digital debut today, January 28, less than three full weeks after it had been playing in theaters. The film has currently grossed $31 million domestically and $7 million internationally at the time of writing, for a worldwide total of $39 million.

During its second full weekend in theaters, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera lost the top spot at the box office to Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned $12 million, nearly double that of Den of Thieves 2's $6.5 million, One of Them Days also finished ahead of Den of Thieves 2 with $11.8 million, while Wolf Man and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 added $10.8 million and $8.6 million to their totals to take the #3 and #4 spots. As for last weekend, which saw Den of Thieves 2 drop all the way down to #9, all the aforementioned movies still beat the action sequel, along with Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk, Lucy Liu's Presence, and even Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown clawing from back to defeat Den of Thieves 2: Pantera by just under $1 million.

What Other Movies Recently Arrived on Digital?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently the #1 most popular movie of the week for purchase on Prime Video, recently overtaking Wicked, another global box office phenomenon. Robert Eggers' Nosferatu also recently premiered on digital after being in theaters for less than a month, and it has quickly climbed to the #3 spot ahead of Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's final outing as Eddie Brock. Kevin Costner's Yellowstone is also one of the more popular purchased on Prime Video at the time of writing thanks to the recently released final season.

Den of Thieves 2 is still playing in most theaters and the film is also available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on Prime Video.

