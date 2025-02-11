Den of Thieves 2: Pantera got off to a hot start at the box office by earning $15 million domestically during its opening weekend to take the #1 spot, but the film has since tapered off quickly, dropping by nearly 50% or more in each subsequent weekend. The action sequel starring Gerard Butler earned only $575,000 during its fifth weekend in theaters, falling to the #15 spot, which is partially due to it premiering on digital platforms recently. Still, this weekend’s haul has helped Den of Thieves 2 cross the $35 million mark at the domestic box office, and the film has also earned $18 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $53 million. It is the second-highest-grossing movie of 2025 globally, behind only Ne Zha 2, which has already earned over $1 billion from foreign markets.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera bested some impressive competition during its opening the weekend of January 10, earning more than Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to take the top spot. During its second weekend in theaters, Den of Thieves 2 dropped to #5 at the box office, falling behind both of the aforementioned movies it beat during its opening, while also losing to new arrivals such as One of Them Days and Wolf Man. Den of Thieves 2 narrowly hung on to a spot in the top 10 during its third weekend in theaters, finishing at #9 behind all four of its competitors from the weekend before, as well as Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk, Moana 2, and even A Complete Unknown.

How Does ‘Den of Thieves 2’ Compare to the Original?

The original Den of Thieves also earned $15 million during its box office debut, but it stretched its legs into an $80 million global box office performance, a number its sequel will fall well short of. However, the original Den of Thieves earned scores of 41% from critics and 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which were surpassed by scores of 62% from critics and 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes for the sequel. It’s already been announced that a third Den of Thieves movie is in the works with Butler and O’Shea Jackson set to return, but details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is still playing in select theaters, and it is also available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and watch Den of Thieves 2 on Prime Video.