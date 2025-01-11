This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After a dour first weekend of the new year, the domestic box office was injected with new blood on Friday. Lionsgate is finally catching a break after a dismal 2024, with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera poised to debut at the number one spot. This would make it the studio's first number one debut since 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Starring Gerard Butler, Den of Thieves 2 serves as a sequel to the surprise hit 2018 original, which grossed around $80 million worldwide on a reported budget of $30 million.

The movie presumably did well enough on home video to warrant a sequel. Also directed by the first film's Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves 2 cost a reported $40 million to produce. It's eyeing under $15 million for the weekend, after generating around $6 million on Friday. This includes the $1 million-plus that it earned via Thursday previews. By comparison, the first Den of Thieves made roughly the same amount on opening day as well. The sequel has earned mixed reviews; it currently holds a borderline "fresh" 60% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the first film's 41% score.

Slipping to number two after finally claiming the top spot in its third weekend, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King generated a little under $3 million on Friday, and is eyeing around $13 million for the weekend. The big-budget film is inching closer to the $200 million mark domestically, and recently hit the $500 million mark worldwide. It's still trailing Jon Favreau's 2019 The Lion King by a huge margin. That film concluded its run with $1.6 billion worldwide.

