Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits Premium Video on Demand today after a successful run in theaters, and that means you can see as much of Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. as you want. To mark the release, Collider is delighted to bring to our readers an exclusive sneak peek at one of the behind-the-scenes special features on the digital release, which features Butler's wrap speech on his final day of principal photography on the set of the movie. Be warned: you're about to see Big Nick O'Brien get tears in his eyes.

An emotional Butler addresses the cast on the side of a road where the final scene was shot, and paid tribute to director Christian Gudegast and Jackson for the work done bringing the movie to life, and you can tell how much the project means to Butler after the years spent with the movie trapped in development hell. He tells his castmates:

"There is nobody who writes like Christian in terms of getting it all in there, and making it as big and epic as possible. But we all have to band together to do that, and you guys have been amazing. Christian, I love you man. O'Shea, you're my brother."

Will We Get More 'Den of Thieves'?

The good news on that front is, yes, we will be, should the projects be greenlit at Lionsgate. Prior to the release of Pantera, Gudegast spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub where he confirmed that “Den 3 is all ready to go. It’s all outlined. I do notes, files, outlines, and when it’s time to do the script, it’s just basically changing the format, really. So it’s all outlined for the next two." Gudegast added that he was keen to head around the world, following on from the European-based Pantera, and that it would truly become a globetrotting endeavor for all those involved:

“So again, while researching heists, the research is agnostic to where it takes place in the world. There are three particular ones that are unreal. One is in Brazil, one is in Africa, and one is in Southeast Asia. The thing about those worlds is that they have a whole different criminal world down there, underground, and characters and everything. It will always be about taking these guys into those worlds."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now available on Premium Video on Demand. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above, and keep an eye on Collider for more updates.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Release Date January 10, 2025 Runtime 144 minutes Director Christian Gudegast Writers Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Donnie Wilson

Meadow Williams Holly

See All Cast & Crew

Watch on Prime Video