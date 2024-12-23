Big Nick's going on his summer holidays, lots of working for a week or two. The hunt is on, and Gerard Butler is back in action as ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Several new photos from the long-awaited heist sequel are teasing the globetrotting action we'll be getting next month when the movie hits theaters. We're going international as Butler’s Big Nick crosses the Atlantic, blurring the lines between cop and criminal, because who doesn't love shades of gray?

The sequel, written and directed by Den of Thieves' creator Christian Gudegast, once again focuses on the tense dynamic between Nick and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson. But these newly released images courtesy of our buddies at ScreenRant suggest that Big Nick is on a collision course with some big changes. When Den of Thieves premiered in 2018, it earned $80.5 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, proving that there’s an appetite for more heist action across the continents. And, let's be honest, a good crowd-pleasing thriller with big stars playing cops and robbers is an easy way to get butts in seats if you do it all properly.

What To Expect From 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

According to the official synopsis, Den of Thieves 2 follows Big Nick as he tracks Donnie across Europe. Donnie is now entangled with the dangerous Panther mafia, who are planning an audacious heist on the world’s largest diamond exchange. But this isn’t just a manhunt, it looks like Nick and Donnie might actually be teaming up for the first time. The synopsis reads:

"In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange."

Gudegast, who has built the franchise on meticulous research into real-world heists — and how much fun does that sound? — is doubling down on his commitment to realism. Butler himself has been deeply involved in building his character, with the actor joking that it’s his job “to pull [Gudegast] back a bit” when things get too intense.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will globe-trot its way into theaters on January 10, 2025. View the new images above, and stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on Big Nick's adventures.