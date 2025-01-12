Gerard Butler might just have a new franchise on his hands, with this week's Den of Thieves 2: Pantera essentially repeating the first film's numbers in its box office debut. The heist movie arrives six years after the original Den of Thieves, and is being distributed domestically by the struggling Lionsgate. It delivered the studio's first number one debut since 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, ending a dry spell that lasted well over a year. Directed by Christian Gudegast, who also helmed the first film, Den of Thieves 2 earned mixed reviews, but Butler's fans seemed to show up nonetheless.

With $15 million domestically and another $5 million from overseas markets, Den of Thieves 2's global box office haul currently stands at $20 million. By comparison, last year's The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, made roughly the same amount domestically, but earned around $40 million worldwide in its debut weekend. This difference could be attributed to a number of factors, but there's no denying that Statham remains a huge draw overseas, and is essentially a genre unto himself. Butler needs a new franchise to headline, with his Has Fallen series currently in limbo. He starred in three of those films, which generated a combined total of over $500 million worldwide. In 2023, he quietly led the film Plane to a $74 million global haul.

Butler has headlined several action movies over the years, but the first Den of Thieves film became a runaway hit, grossing $80 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million. Since then, it has developed a cult reputation online, with comparisons being drawn to Michael Mann's Heat. The movie has settled at a 41% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, Den of Thieves 2 currently holds a "rotten" 58% score, although its audience rating stands at a far more positive 78%. Both films earned B+ CinemaScores from opening day audiences.

Can 'Den of Thieves 2' Keep the Franchise Running?

Close

In his review, Collider's Matthew Donato described the film as "marginally stale" and its 144-minute run-time as "exhausting." Produced on a reported budget of $40 million, Den of Thieves 2 takes the action to Europe, and brings back O'Shea Jackson Jr. in a supporting role. The movie also features Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Michael Bisping and others.

You can watch Den of Thieves 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Release Date January 10, 2025 Runtime 0 Minutes Writers Christian Gudegast Studio(s) Atmosphere Entertainment MM , Diamond Film Productions , G-BASE , Entertainment One , Tucker Tooley Entertainment Expand

