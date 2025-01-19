Having debuted at the top spot domestically last week, thereby delivering Lionsgate's first number one finish since 2023, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera took a tumble in its sophomore frame. The movie retained a spot in the top five, but only just. It did, however, pass a new global box office milestone as it continues its international roll-out. Den of Thieves 2 doesn't have a high benchmark for success, but if it doesn't surpass its predecessor eventually, it could be seen as a disappointment. That being said, it's still early days for the action sequel, starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in the central roles.

With over $25 million domestically and over $5 million from overseas markets, Den of Thieves 2 has now passed the $30 million mark worldwide. Final international numbers will be reported tomorrow, and the movie is expected to hit the $27 million mark domestically by Monday, factoring in projections for the MLK holiday. Den of Thieves 2 was produced on a reported budget of $40 million, which is $10 million more than what the first Den of Thieves cost. Released in 2018, the movie emerged as a surprise hit, grossing around $80 million worldwide. It went on to develop a cult audience on digital streaming platforms, which is probably what prompted a sequel.

The first Den of Thieves earned mixed reviews, but early adopters appreciated director Christian Gudegast's hat-tips to the films of Michael Mann, particularly Heat. The movie holds a 41% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, Den of Thieves 2 holds a "fresh" 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 79% audience rating. As with the first film, comparisons have been drawn to Mann's movies; this time, Miami Vice was invoked. Den of Thieves 2 retains the first film's heist movie structure, but sends the characters to Europe.

'Den of Thieves 2' Will Likely Attract New Fans Online