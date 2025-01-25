Den of Thieves 2: Pantera got off to a hot start by scoring higher than the original from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film also took the top spot at the box office by earning $15 million. It experienced a fairly steep decline during its second full weekend in theaters, earning only $6.5 million — a sharp 56% drop — and falling to the #5 spot. The film has stayed around the #5 spot for most of the week, and after earning just under $500,000 on Wednesday, January 22, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has now grossed $35 million at the global box office. Most of this haul comes from domestic earnings, where Gerard Butler's action sequel holds strong at $28.4 million, but it has also collected $6.6 million from international markets.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera remains the highest-grossing movie of 2025 both domestically and worldwide, but this may not last for long with major blockbusters arriving soon in the form of Captain America: Brave New World and Mickey 17. This past weekend in theaters, Den of Thieves 2 was outpaced by Mufasa: The Lion King, which added another $12 million to its total to reclaim the top spot at the box office despite it being its fifth full weekend in theaters. Another movie entering its fifth full weekend in theaters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, also out-earned Den of Thieves 2 with $8.6 million this weekend. Newer arrivals like One of Them Days and Wolf Man also finished ahead of Butler's action thriller with $11.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively.

What’s Next for Gerard Butler After ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’?

2025 is just getting started for Gerard Butler, who has also been confirmed to reprise his role as Stoick in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie that's coming to theaters on June 13. Butler is also one of the names attached to star among a loaded ensemble in All-Star Weekend, the comedy directed by Jamie Foxx, who will also star in the film alongside Butler, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio Del Toro, and Eva Longoria. Both Butler and Morena Baccarin will also reprise their roles as John and Allison Garrity in Greenland: Migration, a sequel to the 2020 action thriller that grossed $52 million at the worldwide box office.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Release Date January 10, 2025 Runtime 144 minutes Director Christian Gudegast Writers Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Donnie Wilson

Meadow Williams Holly

See All Cast & Crew In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources.

