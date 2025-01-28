Regardless of how well it does in the long run, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will always be remembered (at least by box office nerds) as the movie that broke Lionsgate's year-long cold streak. The studio hadn't delivered a number-one film since 2023 till Den of Thieves 2 rolled into theaters earlier this month. This week, Lionsgate topped the box office charts once again, with the action-thriller Flight Risk. Although Den of Thieves 2 has long since dropped out of the top five, the movie has now hit a highly consequential global milestone ahead of its PVOD debut.

With $31 million domestically and another $9 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $40 million. What this means is that Den of Thieves 2 has recovered its reported budget theatrically, and has generated half the global lifetime haul of its predecessor, Den of Thieves. Released in 2018 and also directed by Christian Gudegast, the first film concluded its run with $80 million worldwide. The rule of thumb states that a movie needs to gross twice its reported production costs to break even, which means that Den of Thieves 2 is not quite in the black.

But Lionsgate likely expects it to do well through ancillary avenues, like PVOD. The first film became something of a cult hit on streaming, which is perhaps the single biggest reason why the sequel was produced. Although the original Den of Thieves earned mixed-to-negative reviews, some deemed it worthy of comparison to Michael Mann's Heat, which was enough for fans of the meathead action genre. Den of Thieves 2, on the other hand, has earned comparisons to Mann's Miami Vice. Starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., the movie sits at a 61% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

