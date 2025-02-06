Den of Thieves 2: Pantera kicked off the year and took the #1 spot at the box office during the weekend of January 10 by earning $15 million, but things have tapered off for Gerard Butler’s action sequel quickly. However, the film has still kept enough steam to reach what will likely be its final global box office milestone: $50 million. At the time of writing, Den of Thieves 2 has grossed $34.7 million domestically and $15.7 million globally for a worldwide total of $50.4 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera also recently arrived on digital platforms, but it failed to crack the top three and beat other major blockbusters like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Moana 2, and Wicked.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera fell 56% during its second weekend in theaters from the first spot to #5, falling behind newer arrivals such as One of Them Days and Wolf Man, but also being outpaced by older competitors like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic 3. Den of Thieves 2 then dropped another 55% during its third weekend in theaters, nearly falling outside the top 10 all the way down to the #9 spot, even losing to movies like Presence, which has still grossed only $6 million globally. Den of Thieves 2 clung to the #10 spot this past weekend of January 30 by dropping 47% and grossing another $1.5 million, but the film has been steadily dropping theaters now that it’s playing on digital, and it will likely exit theaters in the next week or two.

What Else Does ‘Den of Thieves 2’ Star Gerard Butler Have in the Works?

Den of Thieves 2 may not have reached box office glory, but Gerard Butler’s next project of 2025 certainly will. Butler will reprise his role as Stoick in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, which is coming to theaters on June 13 later this year. Butler will also star alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Eva Longoria in All-Star Weekend, the upcoming sports comedy that will see Jamie Foxx step behind the camera to direct. Butler will even reunite with Morena Baccarin for Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the 2020 disaster thriller.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is still playing in select theaters, but the film can also be watched at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and watch Den of Thieves 2 on Prime Video.