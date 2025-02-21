Den of Thieves 2: Pantera may have opened in the #1 spot at the box office with $15 million, but it didn’t take the film long to taper off. Despite stronger reviews than the original from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the action sequel starring Gerard Butler has failed to even come close to reaching the same box office heights as the first Den of Thieves. As it prepares to exit theaters soon, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has crossed two final box office milestones, $20 million internationally and $55 million globally, with $36 million coming from domestic earnings. In addition to Butler, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera also returned O’Shea Jackson Jr. to the role of Donnie Wilson, with Evin Ahman, Salvatore Esposito, and Orli Shuka also starring in the Christian Gudegast-directed pic.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera didn’t have much competition at the box office during its opening weekend, with its $15 million debut enough to narrowly take the #1 spot from Mufasa: The Lion King, which was in its fourth full weekend in theaters at the time. Den of Thieves 2 then fell off hard during its second weekend in theaters, dropping a whopping 56% and earning only $6.5 million while losing to newer arrivals like Wolf Man and One of Them Days, and also falling behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Den of Thieves 2 dropped another 55% during its third weekend in theaters, clinging to a spot in the top 10 at #9 but losing to all the aforementioned flicks, as well as other movies like Moana 2, A Complete Unknown, and Presence.

Will There Be a ‘Den of Thieves 3’?

Lionsgate has already confirmed that a third Den of Thieves movie is already in the works, with both Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. slated to return. Also coming back is director Christian Gudegast, who made his directorial debut on the first Den of Thieves movie. Gudegast had previously worked with Butler when he wrote the script for London Has Fallen, the 2016 R-rated action thriller, and he served as a producer on Plane, the 2023 action epic that also stars Mike Colter.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is still playing in limited theaters, and it is also available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and watch Den of Thieves 2 on Prime Video.