Big Nick O'Brien is pissed off, and he doesn't care who knows it, as Gerard Butler returns to his beloved role in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. This time, the action is going global as Butler's Big Nick pounds the sidewalks of Europe on the hunt for Donnie Wilson. O'Shea Jackson Jr. also reprises his role his role from Den of Thieves, as Wilson, who was a key member of the heist team that Detective O'Brien was originally on the hunt for. Once again, the film is written and directed by Christian Gudegast. Here at Collider, we are huge fans of the original film, and we are thrilled to exclusively show off some brand-new images from Den of Thieves: Pantera, which emphasize the truly globetrotting nature of the upcoming thriller, opening on January 10, 2025.

The official plot synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reads as follows:

"In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange."

The original film centered on O'Brien (Butler) and his elite team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they hunted down a highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting an audacious heist on the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Los Angeles. The movie delivered big-screen thrills strikingly similar — in the best way — to the epic bank heists seen in Grand Theft Auto, and it was clearly a hit with audiences as it ended up earning $44.9 million in the U.S. and Canada, plus $35.7 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $80.5 million. Not bad for a production budget of $30 million. Not bad at all.

What Else Is Gerard Butler Up To?