Gerard Butler is one of the biggest action stars in the world, largely thanks to his role in the hit period epic from director Zack Snyder, 300. Now, one of his more recent roles in 2018 that earned him strong praise is back with a new sequel that just got an exciting new look. Lionsgate has released several new posters for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the upcoming action thriller slated for release on January 10. Two of the posters are character posters centered on Butler’s ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien and O’Shea Jackson’s Donnie Wilson, and the other three feature both main characters in the middle of the action. The upcoming heist thriller sequel also stars Jordan Bridges and Meadow Williams and will see Butler’s O’Brien switch sides to pull off a robbery instead of stopping one.

Christian Gudegast wrote the script for the original and directed the film, and now he’s back in the saddle for another ride to pen and helm the sequel. Gudegast made his directorial debut on the first Den of Thieves movie in 2018, but he had worked as a scribe on other projects like Rip It Off (2001), a caper crime thriller starring Steve Harris and Brian McCardie. He also teamed up with Vin Diesel two years later for A Man Apart, a drug crime action drama that also stars Timothy Olyphant and is streaming only on Tubi. Before his work on Den of Thieves, he worked with Gerard Butler on London Has Fallen, the 2016 R-rated action epic that stars Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, and Angela Bassett that’s streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What Else Does ‘Den of Thieves’ Star Gerard Butler Have in the Works?

In addition to his role in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler will also reprise his role as Stoick in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, which is due in theaters on June 13, 2025. He’ll also star alongside Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin in Greenland: Migration, the post-apocalyptic thriller from director Ric Roman Waugh that’s currently in production but does not yet have an official release date. Butler will also star alongside Robert Downey Jr., Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, and Eva Longoria in All-Star Weekend, the upcoming comedy that will see Foxx make his directorial debut.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits theaters on January 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

