A sequel to the 2018 action heist film Den Of Thieves was originally announced back in February 2018, just weeks after the film’s initial release. Now, Deadline is reporting that the sequel is finally getting ready to begin shooting in Europe later this spring with Gerard Butler (Olympus Has Fallen), O’Shea Jackson Jr (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Meadow Williams (Boss Level) set to return. It has also been announced that the film will be titled Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera.

The original film centered around a heist of the Federal Reserve, with Jackson Jr playing Donnie, the true mastermind of the heist, and Butler playing “Big Nick”, the Los Angeles detective determined to bring him down and Williams portraying one of the girlfriends of the men on Donnie’s crew. They will be joined in the sequel by Swen Temmel (After) in a currently unknown role.

The previous film ended with Donnie escaping Big Nick and moving to London to plan his next heist. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera will see Big Nick continue his search for Donnie, whose next heist has him wrapped up in the world of diamond thieves and the mafia.

Christian Gudegast is returning and will once again serve as the writer and director for the series. According to the report from Deadline, to prepare, Gudegast has researched heist tactics and techniques for the film, “spending time with notorious thieves and the investigators that hunt them.”

As well as starring, Butler will also be producing the film, alongside Tucker Tooley and Alan Siegel for Diamond Film Productions. Williams and Temmel will also be pulling double duty as both stars and executive producers with Glenn Feig for Diamond Film Productions. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who starred in the first film, is expected to join the film as a producer as well.

Butler was recently seen in the 2020 disaster film Greenland, which is also getting an unexpected sequel, and the action thriller Copshop alongside Frank Grillo. Jackson Jr recently starred in the Apple TV+ show Swagger and will next be seen in a currently unknown role in Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera will begin shooting in the late spring in Serbia and France. A release date has not yet been announced.

