The sequel follows Big Nick tracking down Donnie in Europe for a treacherous diamond heist alongside new characters.

With the success of the first film, expectations are high for the sequel to match its predecessor's box office numbers.

Six years following the release of the well-received heist film Den of Thieves, its sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera finally has a release date as confirmed by ScreenRant. The movie will release in theaters on January 10, 2025, with Christian Gudegast returning as writer and director, while Gerard Butler (Machine Gun Preacher) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) will reprise their roles from the prequel. Filming was set to begin in 2022; however, from April to July 2023, principal photography took place in the U.K. and Canary Islands.

Den of Thieves 2 immediately follows the events of the first installment, with Butler's character, "Big Nick" O'Brien tracking down Jackson Jr.'s Donnie Wilson, who escaped to Europe and is planning another heist. The lead stars will be joined by Jordan Bridges (Mona Lisa Smile) as Lobbin Bob, Evin Ahmad (Beyond Dreams) as Jovanna, Swen Temmel (In Time) as Milan, and Antonio Bustorff (Angel Has Fallen) as Tamy.

According to the official plot synopsis for the upcoming production:

"Butler and Jackson Jr. return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den of Thieves: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange."

Will 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Be As Successful As The Original Film?

Given how well the original Den of Thieves did at the box office, despite the mixed reviews it received, it is safe to assume that Den of Thieves 2 will be just as successful as the first. The first movie, released on January 19, 2018, made $80.5 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. It stars Butler, Jackson Jr., Pablo Schreiber, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Evan Jones, Dawn Olivieri, Mo McRae and Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Gudegast is not the only returning crew member in Den of Thieves 2, as Terry Stacey (Dexter) will be back as cinematographer following his success on the first Den of Thieves. Others on the crew list include Meadow Williams (Boss Level), Temmel, Philip Waley (The Machine), Jonathan Kier (Atomic Blonde), Gregoire Gensollen (Arrival), and Glenn D. Feig (Air) as executive producers.

No trailer has been released yet for Den of Thieves 2, but the first movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

