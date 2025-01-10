After a seven-year wait, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now playing in theaters everywhere, and fans are already asking how it lives up to the original. The first Den of Thieves was a moderate success upon its premiere, earning $80 million at the worldwide box office against a $30 million budget and scores of 41% from critics and 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores for the sequel have yet to come in, but critics' ratings are out and reviewers have deemed it worthy of a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes, an improvement of more than 20%. This is subject to change, but it’s better to start higher and risk falling than start lower and have to claw back to break even.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera sees Gerard Butler’s Big Nick join O’Shea Jackson’s Donnie and his crew in a major diamond heist in Nice, France. Big Nick spends the entire first film trying to put a stop to Donnie and his former crew, led by Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), and their heist against the Federal Reserve in L.A., and while he does manage to take Ray’s life in the end, Donnie escapes with the money. Den of Thieves 2 picks up much later, showing Butler’s Big Nick grappling with his defeat at Donnie’s hands, still broke and processing his divorce. He decides he’s had enough of this life of poverty, so he tracks Donnie down and, instead of arresting him and bringing him back to the U.S., tells him that he wants in on their next job.

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Has Some Major Competition at the Box Office

Some sequels out-perform the original at the box office while others fail to find the same success, and while $80 million isn’t a ridiculously high bar for Den of Thieves 2 to clear, it still has its work cut out for it. Gerard Butler’s action sequel will have to compete with Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the top spot at the box office, but with both films entering their fourth weekend in theaters, the time to grab the crown is now. Other flicks like Wicked, Nosferatu, Moana 2, and A Complete Unknown will also likely eat into Den of Thieves 2’s box office total.

