It’s been more than half a decade since filmmaker and writer Christian Gudegast took audiences on a non-stop thrill ride with his 2018 heist flick, Den of Thieves. Soon, the page will flip to the next chapter. But, before Den of Thieves 2: Pantera crashes its way into cinemas on January 10, Collider is thrilled to offer an exclusive opportunity to fans who can’t wait until the new year to see how the story continues. But wait! There’s more. Not only will attendees tag along with Gerard Butler’s Big Nick O’Brien as he tracks down O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson, but they’ll also have the one-of-a-kind opportunity to hear all about the process of creating the movie thanks to a very special post-screening Q&A with Gudegast. Read on for details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets.

The final moments of Den of Thieves left Big Nick’s (Butler) head-spinning after realizing that he had been duped by the real mastermind behind the heist, Donnie (Jackson Jr.). By the time he was able to put the pieces together, the detective had long since lost his main person of interest — which is exactly where Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will begin.

In the sequel, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Along with Butler and Jackson Jr., a handful of cast members from the original film will reprise their roles, with Meadow William and Michael Bisping set to join newcomers Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Orli Shuka and Cristian Solimeno.

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Screening Details

If the idea of sitting in a theater for an early screening of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera with a Q&A with Gudegast to follow lights up your day, here are the important details. The event will go down at Lionsgate HQ in Santa Monica on December 19 — so you’ll need to be in the Los Angeles area for this one. Attendees can expect the action to break out at 7 pm when the sequel will begin its screening with Gudegast taking the stage after for a Q&A session hosted by Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Tickets

Close

If you’re ready to get the ball rolling for your chance to win tickets to our Den of Thieves 2: Pantera screening and Q&A, head to this link to provide us with your email address. Should you land a ticket, we’ll be reaching out in the days leading up to December 19, so be sure to keep your eyes on your inbox. There’s always another screening around the corner, so be sure to stay tuned to Collider for future opportunities.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera arrives in cinemas on January 10.

Your changes have been saved Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Runtime 0 Minutes Writers Christian Gudegast Expand

Get Tickets