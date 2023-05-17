A new synopsis for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera reveals Gerard Butler will cross the ocean to hunt down O'Shea Jackson Jr. The sequel will pick up exactly where we left things at the end of the first film, with Big Nick (Butler) tracking down Donnie (Jackson Jr.) after his daring escape.

Released in 2018, the first Den of Thieves follows Butler’s Detective Big Nick as he hunts down the crew behind a series of dangerous bank robberies. In the movie, Big Nick is helped by Donnie, a lowlife criminal hired to be the thieves' getaway driver. However, before the credits roll, we find out Donnie was actually the mastermind behind the robberies, and the criminal used Big Nick to take down his competition and create the perfect window for his escape. Additionally, the first movie’s ending also teases Donnie has settled down in London, where he’s gathering information about diamond stores, probably his next target.

As the new synopsis reveals, Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera will allow Big Nick to cross the ocean while hunting for Donnie. Meanwhile, Donnie will get involved with the vicious Panther mafia to move forward with his diamond robberies, which will undoubtedly spell doom for the criminal. So, with Donnie in danger and Big Nick realizing there are bigger fish to fry, the duo could likely team up again for the sequel. That does sound like the “fun, sexy journey” Butler promised us the last time he spoke about the sequel.

When Is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Coming to Theaters?

After breaking box office expectations with the first movie, filmmaker Christian Gudegast is back to write and direct the sequel. While the sequel was announced in 2018, the film only set production last year. Still, while fans have been waiting too long to see where Big Nick and Donnie go next, we’ll have to wait a little longer. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera was just acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which intends to release the movie in theaters in toward the end of 2024.

Check out the synopsis for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera below.