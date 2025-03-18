Gerard Butler’s heist sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, is about to lose its spot at the box office. At the time of writing, Den of Thieves 2 has accrued $36 million at the domestic box office and $20 million internationally for a worldwide total of $56 million, and that $36 million has been enough to earn it a spot as one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, until now. The Monkey is closing in Den of Thieves 2, trailing the film by less than $1 million, and it will certainly pass it by the end of the week, if not sooner. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera earned scores of 62% from critics and 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than the original, but it grossed less money at the box office than its predecessor.

Premiering on January 10, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was the first new arrival of 2025, and the film claimed the top spot at the box office during its opening weekend with a strong $15 million performance, enough to beat Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during their fourth weekend in theaters. However, Gerard Butler’s sequel experienced quite a slide after the opening weekend — it dropped 56% during its second weekend in theaters, earning only $6.5 million, falling to new arrivals like Wolf Man and One of Them Days. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera then slid another 55% during its third weekend in theaters, grossing $2.9 million and almost falling out of the top 10. The film played in theaters for only six weeks.

Gerard Butler Is Booked and Busy