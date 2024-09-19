After a long six-year wait, we finally have our first look at the return of 'Big Nick' O'Brien (Gerard Butler) in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Once again, O'Brien and his crew of no-nonsense cops are tracking down a ragtag group of thieves, with both sides willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish their goals. This new crime caper will also see O'Brien reunite with an old foe in Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), but whether they'll remain as enemies for the new film remains to be seen.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is once again written and directed by Christian Gudegast (who also wrote Gerard Butler's London Has Fallen). Along with returning cast members Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., other members of the sequel's cast include Jordan Bridges (Rizzoli & Isles), Swen Temmel (Guy Ritchie's the Covenant), and Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash). The film is currently set for release in early 2025.

The official plot synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reads as follows:

In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

What Other Gerard Butler Projects Are in the Works?

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera isn't the only Gerard Butler-led action sequel that is currently in development. Also in the works is a sequel to Greenland - the sci-fi disaster film that became a surprise hit for the long-time action star. Greenland: Migration will likely pick up where the first film left off, with what remains of humanity trying to rebuild after the cataclysmic natural disaster in the first film.

Gerard Butler is also set to return to one of his most beloved franchises, that being the How to Train Your Dragon series. While we aren't getting a fourth installment in the acclaimed animated series just yet, Dreamworks is opting to make the original classic their first-ever live-action remake. Alongside a cast of newcomers bringing to life iconic characters like Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Astrid (Nico Parker), Gerard Butler will be reprising his role as the flawed-yet-noble viking chief Stoic.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera premieres on January 10, 2025. View the trailer above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.