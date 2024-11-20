Big Nick is back and he's in no laughing mood. That's right, Gerard Butler is back once more in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera to track down some thugs and bring them to justice. The new, action-packed trailer shows us even more of the high-octane, intense thrills we got from Den of Thieves, and we're fully buckled up for the ride. O'Shea Jackson Jr. returns too, as Donnie Wilson, a key member of the heist team from the original movie who Butler's Detective Nick O'Brien is on the hunt for. The film is once again written and directed by Christian Gudegast and also stars Jordan Bridges (Rizzoli & Isles), Swen Temmel (Guy Ritchie's The Covenant), and Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash). The official plot synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reads as follows:

"In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange."

The original film followed O'Brien (Butler) and an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they pursued a skilled crew of bank robbers planning an ambitious heist on the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Los Angeles. The film was probably as close as we'll get to seeing the huge bank heists shown in Grand Theft Auto on the big screen, and it was well received by audiences, grossing approximately $44.9 million in the United States and Canada, and $35.7 million in other territories, totaling around $80.5 million worldwide. This was against a production budget of $30 million.

What Else Is Gerard Butler Up To?

​​​​​​​Butler is returning to his disaster-film roots with Greenland: Migration, a sequel to the 2020 hit Greenland. This time, the Garrity family faces the challenges of navigating a post-apocalyptic world after surviving a cataclysmic asteroid impact. Butler will also reprise his role as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, the fourth chapter in the action-packed Has Fallen franchise. And in very exciting news, Butler is set to step back into a classic role, portraying Stoick the Vast in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, the first trailer for which was released earlier this week.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will burst its way into theaters on January 10, 2025. View the trailer above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.