Lionsgate had a tragic 2024, with its films struggling to crawl past the $250 million mark in combined revenue. Instead of challenging bigger studios like Universal and Paramount, Lionsgate found itself competing with the art-house distributor A24, which typically makes films for a much more niche audience. But for the first time since 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Lionsgate has delivered a number one film at the domestic box office. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera unseated last weekend's champion, Mufasa: The Lion King, and grossed an estimated $15.5 million in its first three days of release.

Starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., Den of Thieves 2 serves as a sequel to the hit 2018 film Den of Thieves, which earned $80 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million. It probably earned millions more through PVOD channels, and has earned something of a cult following in the years since its release. This is perhaps what prompted Lionsgate to take over the series from STX Films. Produced on a reported budget of $40 million and also directed by the first film's Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves 2 has earned mixed reviews. It currently holds a 58% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is marginally higher than the first film's 41% score. Both movies earned B+ grades from opening day audiences, according to CinemaScore.

Slipping to number two, which is where it spent the first couple of weeks of its release, Mufasa earned an estimated $13 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $190 million. The movie will pass the $200 million milestone by next weekend, but it's still trailing its predecessor by a wide margin. Released in 2019, director Jon Favreau's photo-realistic remake of The Lion King concluded its run with $1.6 billion worldwide. In fact, that film made more in its opening weekend domestically than what Mufasa has grossed in 24 days.

Audiences Had Two Music Biopics to Choose from This Weekend

At number three, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 generated an estimated $11 million, finally pushing its domestic total past the $200 million milestone. It recently overtook its immediate predecessor to become the highest-grossing installment of the trilogy, and the second-biggest video game adaptation of all time. Globally, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still trailing the second film's $405 million lifetime haul, but will likely overtake it in the coming days. Paramount also expanded the ambitious Robbie Williams biopic Better Man into 1,200 domestic theaters this weekend, but didn't find many takers. The movie earned an estimated $1 million this weekend, significantly falling short of fellow music biopic A Complete Unknown, which earned around $4.5 million in its third weekend, pushing its domestic total past the $50 million mark.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by holdover hits Nosferatu and Moana 2. Director Robert Eggers' horror hit earned an estimated $6.8 million this weekend, pushing its running total past the $80 million mark. It will soon become Focus Features' third-biggest film ever, and will then pass the coveted $100 million milestone. The animated sequel, on the other hand, grossed around $6.5 million in its seventh weekend, and is hovering around the $435 million mark domestically. This weekend, Moana 2 also sailed past the $1 billion milestone worldwide, becoming the third film of 2024 to do so, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

Your changes have been saved Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Release Date January 10, 2025 Runtime 0 Minutes Writers Christian Gudegast Studio(s) Atmosphere Entertainment MM , Diamond Film Productions , G-BASE , Entertainment One , Tucker Tooley Entertainment Expand

