Gerard Butler’s latest movie arrived on streaming this weekend and wasted no time becoming a success. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hit Netflix on Friday, and while it had other films such as Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and The Electric State (Chris Pratt) to contend with, it still had no trouble becoming the #1 most popular movie on the streamer. This comes after the film debuted in theaters in January and underperformed at the box office, finishing its global run with only $56 million against a $40 million budget. The first Den of Thieves grossed over $80 million globally, and although its sequel earned the strongest scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to achieve the same box office success.

After earning mostly strong reviews and opening with $15 million at the box office the weekend of January 10, it came as a shock to many to see Den of Thieves 2 leave theaters less than six weeks later with a global total of more than $20 million short of the original. However, things tapered off quickly for the action sequel at the box office, starting on its second weekend in theaters when it fell 56% and earned $6.5 million, falling behind Mufasa: The Lion King and One of Them Days. The fall was equally frightening for Den of Thieves 2 during its third weekend in theaters — it dipped another 55%, earning less than $3 million and almost falling out of the top 10, losing to Moana 2 and Wolf Man. Den of Thieves 2 completed its final weekend in theaters on February 14 with only $173,000 domestically.

Gerard Butler Has Another Movie Dominating Streaming Charts