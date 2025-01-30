You want more Big Nick? You are getting more Big Nick! Following the success of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Lionsgate, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, and G-BASE have confirmed that a third film in the franchise from mastermind Christian Gudegast is officially moving into development. Star Gerard Butler is expected to return as Big Nick O'Brien in the lead role, and will likely produce through his G-BASE banner alongside Alan Siegel, while Lionsgate is in talks with Gudegast to write and direct the film. O'Shea Jackson Jr. is also expected to reprise his role as Donnie. Den of Thieves 3. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opened #1 at the North American box office and has grossed more than $32 million at the domestic box office to date, and the film launched on PVOD on Tuesday.

The news of a third film will be warmly received by the movie's fanbase, and the encouraging news is that, with the film moving into development, it theoretically shouldn't take too long to get the ball rolling, as Gudegast has already spoken about his intentions to take the franchise all around the world. The second film saw Butler's Big Nick heading across the pond to chase down Jackson's Donnie, following the Grand Theft Auto style heist pulled off in the 2019 film, Den of Thieves.

What Will 'Den of Thieves 3' Be About?

Prior to the release of Pantera in theaters, Gudegast spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub where he said that “Den 3 is all ready to go. It’s all outlined. I do notes, files, outlines, and when it’s time to do the script, it’s just basically changing the format, really. So it’s all outlined for the next two." Gudegast also noted that he was looking to take the story around the globe, following on from the European-based Pantera, and that he had inspiration from every continent when putting together the stories:

“So again, while researching heists, the research is agnostic to where it takes place in the world. There are three particular ones that are unreal. One is in Brazil, one is in Africa, and one is in Southeast Asia. The thing about those worlds is that they have a whole different criminal world down there, underground, and characters and everything. It will always be about taking these guys into those worlds."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now available on VOD. Stay tuned for more updates on Den of Thieves 3.