People change. However, given the gusto with which Gerard Butler's Big Nick pursued and hunted elite thief, O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie in the 2018 hit action movie, Den of Thieves, none could possibly have envisaged his turncoat moment when the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, arrived earlier this year. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has gone on to become something of a surprise hit at the box office, and in light of that and a clear interest from the viewing audience, the franchise is set to expand with Lionsgate, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, and G-BASE confirming a second sequel, Den of Thieves 3. Now, franchise star Jackson Jr. teases his character's unrecognizable return and new cameo ideas for the upcoming installment.

The first film saw Big Nick pursue Donnie's gang of jewel thieves. In the second film, the pair team up to rob the World Diamond Center. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant at a WWE 2K25 preview event, Jackson Jr. opened up on his hopes for the franchise's upcoming third installment. The actor confirms that while a third film has been greenlit, there is no script yet. However, the Straight Outta Compton star revealed a meeting with director and writer Christian Gudegast to discuss Den of Thieves 3.

Quite interestingly, the actor mentioned his desire for Donnie to be unrecognizable in the upcoming sequel. His comments read:

"Well, right now, we just got the greenlight, so we don't even have the script yet. We're still working that out. I actually have to talk to Christian Gudegast the director and writer today about the direction of the third one but I'm going for a complete transformation. For the last month or so, I've been on a bit of a fitness journey and I want Donnie to keep being a chameleon and we've seen him in two different ways now. Now, I kinda need to be unrecognizable. That's what I want for the third one and being around the WWE, you never know. I might want to recruit some people over here."

Big Nick Has Been Offered a Trip to Africa

Close

With a 79% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera most definitely has its audience engaged. The film is currently available on VOD, and there will certainly be those seeking more adrenaline-fueled heists. They won't be alone, as franchise star, Gerard Butler, is equally invested in returning for a third installment. Speaking prior to Den of Thieves 3 being confirmed, Butler revealed that director Gudegast had offered a unique pitch that relocates the third film to Africa. "There's an idea [that has] just been pitched to me by Christian," the actor began, adding, "and it's literally been one minute and thirty-second pitch, so I haven't had time to assimilate it because I'm too busy trying to get ready for this movie. So I don't know. It sounds like it's a great adventure, and I'm scared to say anything if we don't go with this version. But it could involve Africa, and it's some really exciting stuff over there."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now available on VOD. Stay tuned for more updates on Den of Thieves 3.