Having already debuted on digital streaming platforms, the action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera recently passed a new global box office milestone as it concludes its theatrical run. The franchise has turned out to be quietly successful at the box office, despite being mainly geared towards a streaming audience. Directed by Christian Gudegast, the original Den of Thieves movie became something of a cult hit on home video, and Den of Thieves 2, also directed by Gudegast, is poised to attract similar attention at home. Combined, the two films have grossed an impressive amount globally.

Den of Thieves concluded its global run with $80 million in 2018. Den of Thieves 2 recently passed the $50 million mark worldwide. Combined, the two movies have generated $133 million, against reported budgets of $30 million and $40 million, respectively. Considering how successful the first film was on streaming, it's safe to assume that the bulk of the sequel's revenue remains to be made. Both films star Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in the central roles, and have earned comparisons to the films of Michael Mann.

Den of Thieves 2 attracted mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 61% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film's audience score stands at a slightly more positive 79%. This bodes well for its future on streaming. By comparison, the first Den of Thieves movie holds a 41% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 63% audience score. Butler previously headlined the successful Has Fallen franchise, which has grossed over $500 million globally. A fourth installment is in the works, while a third Den of Thieves movie has also been hinted at.

'Den of Thieves 2' Turned Lionsgate's Fortunes Around