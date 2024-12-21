If we were making a top five list of modern-day action stars, you had better believe that Gerard Butler’s name would be on it. From 300 to the Has Fallen franchise, the actor has been kicking butt from B.C. to A.D. like no one’s business. In early January, the action star will welcome his latest high-octane feature, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, into cinemas. In the meantime, if you haven’t already checked out the original, you can join the hoards of Butler fans who are flocking to Max to stream 2018’s Den of Thieves. Right now, the title is making its way up the streamer’s Top 10, pushing holiday movies off to the side with a swift punch to the face.

Introducing Butler in perhaps his best character name ever, Den of Thieves sees the hunky performer appear as Detective Nick “Big Nick” O’Brien. Big Nick is as tough as they come and is the main form of law enforcement officials turn to when they need a job done the right way. His latest mission is to take down a gang of thieves who have their sights set on Los Angeles’ Federal Reserve. But, these aren’t just any thieves, these burglars are highly-trained, with plenty of experience from their days in the Special Operations unit of the Marines. With their enemies always one step ahead, Big Nick and his crew have finally met their match and struggle to bust the heist before it’s too late.

Joining Butler to fill out the ensemble cast for the Christian Gudegast written, produced, and directed film is a lineup that includes Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Max Holloway, Evan Jones, Mo McRae and Dawn Olivieri. Despite the movie receiving mixed reviews from critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 41%, action fans turned up for the heist thriller, helping it rake in $80.5 million before leaving cinemas. Shortly after the film’s release, it was revealed that a sequel was on the way with Gudegast returning to the command post of writer and helmer.

What Will ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Be About?

While we don’t want to spoil the ending of Den of Thieves for anyone who hasn’t seen it, the sequel will pick up immediately following the events of the first film. It will see Butler and Jackson Jr. reprise their roles alongside a new lineup that includes Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Orli Shuka, and more. We’ll also say that the follow-up takes place outside the United States and - in a not so surprising turn - will center around yet another heist situation.

To stream the first movie before the second arrives on January 10, head over to Max, where Den of Thieves is burning up the Top 10 chart.

