Christian Gudegast, the director behind Den of Thieves, and its upcoming sequel, is officially moving forward with his next big project, Mafia X. The film, which Gudegast describes as a high-octane thriller about organized crime taking on terrorism, has been greenlit and was gearing up for production — but there's been a slight hold-up. Speaking exclusively with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Gudegast shared insights into the film's unique premise, the challenges of bringing such a story to life, and why the project is so important to him.

“It’s about a bombing of a commercial airplane, sort of based on Pan Am 103,” Gudegast explained. “And on that plane happen to be the families of certain powerful mafiosi, who are obviously completely devastated. They lose their mothers, their sons, their wives, everything, and they fight each other."

Gudegast continued, explaining that diplomatic red tape would prevent the authorities from getting to the perpetrators, but the gangland leaders don't follow the same laws, and decide to take matters into their own hands.

"It is sort of known, some people claim responsibility for the bomb, and they’re running around, and the authorities can’t get them. They realize that they own the streets, so they’re like, ‘We can get them before they can, and that's what we're gonna go do.’ So it's about basically a Hells Angel biker, an Italian mafiosi, and a ghetto shot caller getting together to go get those motherf***ers.”

'Mafia X' is Coming — But Not Quite Yet

While Mafia X has the green light, its production is currently on pause. Originally set to begin filming in April, the project was delayed due to conflicts with actors’ schedules and other industry hurdles. “We were going to start in April, and we now can’t because of actors’ schedules and stuff,” Gudegast shared.

“Again, welcome to Hollywood. For another movie, they had to do reshoots, and so I don’t know if that’s going to be next or not. It depends on other things. But that may still happen this summer.”

Despite the delays, Gudegast is optimistic about the film’s future, emphasizing the importance of getting everything right before cameras roll. If you're keen to find out more about the incident that was part of the film's inspiration, check out Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which premieres today on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as Mafia X gets closer to the big screen.

