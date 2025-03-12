This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Have you found your life to be lacking in the avenue of a globetrotting adventure complete with thieves, cops, and the brilliantly smooth and mesmerizing drawls of a beefy Scottish actor? Despite this being an incredibly specific ask, we’re sure there’s an audience craving such content and soon, Netflix is totally going to deliver. Just months after its theatrical release, the streamer will welcome the Gerard Butler-led Den of Thieves 2: Pantera into its wide embrace of high-octane titles on March 20. In a little more than one week, audiences will be invited to tag along for the ride when Butler’s Big Nick O’Brien goes on the hunt for the one that got away — O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson. The mission will pull the Deputy Sheriff from his life in California and toss him into a maddening country-crossing mission as he tries to redeem himself after letting Wilson and his heist crew slip through his fingers back in 2018’s Den of Thieves.