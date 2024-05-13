The Big Picture Denis Leary stars in & produces the military sitcom Going Dutch on Fox, set to premiere mid-season.

Denis Leary is returning to TV. He's set to star in and executive produce the new military sitcom Going Dutch on Fox. Deadline reports that the show has been given a series order by Fox, and will premiere at mid-season.

The series will star Leary as a decorated US Army colonel who, after going off on a highly-offensive rant, gets banished to the least-prestigious posting in the world - an outpost in the Netherlands with no guns, no weapons, and no strategic importance. What it does have is a Michelin-star commissary, a bowling alley, and the best fromagerie in the Armed Forces - as well as a staff of misfits who Leary will have to whip into shape. Helping him in this task is the base's previous interim commander - who is also his estranged daughter. Says Leary, "I don’t think The Netherlands has ever seen such a collection of loud, selfish, screwed-up Americans. And it’s all FOX’s fault." Fox president Michael Thorn touted the show as a companion to Animal Control, indicating that Going Dutch may share the 9 p.m. Wednesday block with the Joel McHale creature comedy, which has been renewed for a third season.

Who is Denis Leary?

A stand-up comedian famous for his rants on masculinity and modern living, Leary has had a busy acting career, often playing cops or criminals. He started out with scene-stealing movie roles in The Sandlot, The Ref, and Demolition Man; his subsequent movie credits include George Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, and saber-toothed tiger Diego in the long-running Ice Age franchise. His most prominent TV gig was playing firefighter Tommy Gavin on Rescue Me, which lasted for seven seasons; he has also starred in the short-lived series The Job, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, and, most recently, The Moodys, which ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2021. He also recurred on the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime as crooked cop Frank Donnelly. He is next slated to appear in the Netflix black comedy series No Good Deed, and in the Michelle Pfeiffer holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun.

Going Dutch will be created and showrun by Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire) for Fox Entertainment Studios. Leary executive produces alongside son Jack Leary, who was also a producer on Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, under their Amoeba production banner, as well as Church-Cooper.

Going Dutch has been given a series order by Fox, and will premiere mid-season; no additional casting or release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.