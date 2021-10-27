Dune director Denis Villeneuve sees the Duncan Idaho slander out there, and he isn’t having any of it. The filmmaker told Vulture in a recent interview that he “deeply” loves the name, which he said roots the character in a recognizable reality. Played by Jason Momoa, the swordsman Duncan is a loyal right-hand man to Duke Leto Atreides and a trusted confidante to the Duke’s son, Paul.

Defending the name, Villeneuve said that he loves the fact that writer Frank Herbert made the conscious decision to set his sprawling science-fiction novel in an elaborately designed fictional world that bears resemblance to our own. Villeneuve has been obsessed with the book since he was a teenager, and had long harbored a dream to adapt it for the big screen.

He said:

"Personally, I deeply love it. I love that Frank Herbert gives hints of Earth culture. You have links with the Catholic religion, or Middle Eastern cultural elements. They are hints that these people were coming from Earth, and then they expanded into the galaxy. And Duncan Idaho roots it to Earth. So personally, I don’t know what your position on it is, but I love it. I think it’s the best."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Dune: Part Two’ Officially Announced, and It’s All Because of Desert Power

To be clear, Duncan Idaho exists in a world that also has characters with names like Glossu Rabban and Thufir Hawat, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that people have memed the heck out of it.

But this is no time to get affected by internet jokes; after weeks of speculation, it was finally announced on Tuesday that Dune is indeed getting a sequel, which will arrive exclusively in theaters in October 2023. Momoa also took to Instagram to celebrate the news and thanked fans for their support, writing that he was “beyond stoked” for Dune: Part Two.

As a part of Warner Bros’ controversial release strategy for 2021, Dune debuted day-and-date in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. The studio, Villeneuve said in a recent conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America, was hesitant about letting him direct both films back-to-back, and wanted to weigh the first one's performance at the box office and on streaming before giving him the green signal to make Dune: Part Two.

While getting the opportunity to realize his (expensive) vision is an achievement in itself, you should remember that Villeneuve had gone on record to say that he wants to make a trilogy of Dune movies. It will probably be a while before a third film is (if at all) greenlit, but a spinoff series titled Dune: The Sisterhood is already in the works, signaling that WB is bullish about the franchise potential of the admittedly dense source material.

Dune: Part One is currently playing in theaters and is available to HBO Max subscribers for no additional charge. Stay tuned to Collider for more news!

KEEP READING: The Best Part of 'Dune' Is Any Time Someone Says "Desert Power"

'Extrapolations': Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard & Eiza Gonzalez Cast in Apple TV+ Drama This cast just keeps getting better.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email