Every year, whenever the Academy Awards nominations get announced, there are always discussions about who exactly got snubbed the hardest, and few directors have been subjected to this more than Denis Villeneuve for his Dune films. Getting passed up on the first movie in his sci-fi saga is one thing, but Dune: Part Two has proven even more successful and was already recognized by other awards bodies. Its exclusion from the Oscars in spite of that not only points to a genre problem in a year when the film has already faced conflicts with the Academy, but also to major flaws in the awards calendar. Due largely to events beyond his control, Villeneuve has become a casualty of recency bias, going from the possible frontrunner to merely a footnote this time.

Denis Villeneuve Has Always Been Overlooked for His 'Dune' Films